Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 27

• 3 Joe’s Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed uncovered food in various reach-in coolers throughout the facility. Upon informing the person-in-charge (PIC), all food products were covered.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and concentration. Observed 3-compartment sink sanitizing solution at 0ppm and 84F. Upon informing the PIC, the sanitizing solution was re-prepared and tested to 200ppm and approximately 70F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed the following: 1. Two containers of noodles between 45 and 48F 2. One container of ground meatballs at 44.5F 3. One container of shredded cheese at 49.5F The above items were observed in reach-in coolers and upon informing the PIC, were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed one container of parmesan cheese in a reach-in cooler without a date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the container was properly date-marked.

Observed equipment and utensils not being air dried. Ensure full air drying of equipment/utensils before storing them.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards deeply scored and marred. Resurface and/or replace as needed.

Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood. Observed wooden handled utensils at time of inspection. Cease use and remove from facility.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed multiple pairs of tongs in the facility badly burned and charred, making them no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Upon informing the PIC, the tongs were discarded voluntarily.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the 3-compartment sink improperly sealed to the wall. Seal accordingly so that the surface is smooth and easily cleanable.

Observed no sanitizer test kit available for the dish machine or the 3-compartment sink. Obtain the necessary test strips.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood vent system with a large accumulation of grease and dust. Clean.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, the Person-In-Charge (PIC) was unable to produce documentation verifying food safety training. For a risk level IV facility, you are required to have at least one employee with the Manager’s Certification in Food Safety and at least one employee per shift with the Person-In-Charge Food Safety certification while a Manager’s Certified individual is not on-site. This training can be obtained in several manners, including ServSafe or at our department, by contacting the OSU Extension Office.

• Pouring Happiness, 9017 Troy Sidney Rd., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Mobile satisfactory at time of inspection. No violations observed.

All necessary equipment was present for adequate prevention of food borne illness (hand-soap, paper towels, sanitizer, etc.)

Person-In-Charge (PIC) has modified menu to include flavored lemonade, which is prepared from pre-made ingredients only. No equipment changes necessary. New menu items have been added to the back of the license.

• Regal Beloit, 531 N. Fourth St., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Health timers on both refrigerator and freezer units tested and working properly at the time of inspection.

• Igloo Drive Thru, 945 W. Main St., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Repeat; Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Gasket on the bagged ice reach in freezer was observed in disrepair.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

Comments:

A copy of a bodily fluid clean up procedure will be emailed to the person in charge along with this inspection report.

• McDonalds Tipp City, 127 S. Garber Dr., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. PIC stated that the soda nozzles are cleaned nightly with sanitizer. Soda nozzles must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized every 24 hours.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

Critical; Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. At time of inspection, the shredded lettuce out at room temperature was not time marked. It is the facilities policy to time mark as soon as it is removed from refrigeration.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed sausage gravy hot held at 125F. Upon informing the PIC, the gravy was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed shredded lettuce that was out at room temperature and not time marked. Observed melted butter that was being held warm at 85F. PIC stated that the butter was removed from refrigeration 5 hours prior and was not time marked. After discussing with PIC the requirements for time marking, the butter was discarded and the lettuce was time marked with the time it was removed from refrigeration.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed wet containers stacked on the clean dish rack. Ensure utensils are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Repeat; Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The freezer holding the fries next to the deep fryer was observed with condensation droplets on the top. Ensure the freezer is repaired to prevent droplets from forming.

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris in the bottom of multiple reach in coolers.

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed dust and grease build up on the shelf with the sandwich boxes in the grill area.

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical; Repeat; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Observed several critical violations upon inspection. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical; Repeat; No approved backflow prevention device on the mop sink. Implement a vacuum breaker. Due to continuous flow of water, an additional backflow will need to be installed on the spigot as well.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Sanitizing solutions – testing devices – Observed no available test strips for the 3-compartment sink or the dish machine. Obtain the proper test strips.

Backflow prevention – air gap – Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed insufficient air gap on the prep sink. Implement adequate air gap.

Comments:

At the time of re-inspection, the facility corrected the air gap on the prep sink. Person-In-Charge (PIC) stated that a plumber was to come out in approximately 1 week to implement proper prevention devices to the mop sink. Re-inspection to check for adequate prevention devices will occur on or after 6/3/2022.