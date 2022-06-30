Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 2

• CVS Pharmacy #3402, 115 N. College St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. At time of inspection, discussed with Person in Charge (PIC) proper food safety procedures to mitigate future critical violations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Unsafe food not discarded. Observed the following: 1. Three containers of apple puree 5/26 2. One container of blueberry puree 5/31 3. One container of sweet potato puree 5/16 Also observed several other baby food products past their expiration date. Upon informing the PIC, all expired baby food was voluntarily discarded. Ensure that baby food is rotated frequently.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the ice cream reach-in freezer in disrepair. Repair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed interior racks, bottom shelving, and doors of reach-in coolers and freezers with food residue/grime accumulation. Clean.

Backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Provide proof of annual certification.

Repeat; RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

Comments:

At time of inspection, observed a large quantity of expired baby food. Ensure frequent expiration date checking on baby food items.

Information regarding Person in Charge food safety certification will be sent with this report.

June 6

•ReU Juicery, 1928 Donn Davis Way, Tipp City: Standard/30 Day Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink next to the prep sink. Upon informing the person in charge, the sink was stocked with paper towels.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed energy balls at bottom of cooler that were not date marked. Upon informing the PIC, the energy balls were date marked. The energy balls were date marked for the day they were prepped.

Corrected During Inspection; In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed the handle of the scoop touching the coconut shavings. Upon informing the PIC, the scoop was removed.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Observed lighting in prep area between 30 to 48 FC.

Comments:

Observed coconut mil in reach in cooler at 60 degrees. Person-In-Charge informed coconut milk was prepared hour and a half prior. Discuss with PIC that reach in coolers are not designed for cooling. Ensure food is cooled to 41 degrees or below before storing in reach in cooler.

Observed lighting in prep area below 50 FC. Ensure proper lighting in added in prep area.

• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #295, 980 E. Ash St., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat; Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Dishes on the grill line were not inverted. Food debris was observed on the food contact surfaces of multiple dishes.

Repeat; The following non-food contact surfaces of equipment were observed unclean: 1. Gaskets on equipment. 2. Equipment handles. 3. Inside the reach in coolers/freezers on the bottom shelf. 4. Outside the dish washer. 5. Dry stock shelves. 6. Cake storage shelves. 7. Sides of equipment.

Repeat; Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed leaking plumbing in the following areas: 1. Under the sink connected to the dish washer. 2. The hand sink on the grill line. 3. The sprayer hose across from the prep sink.

Repeat; Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the following areas in disrepair: 1. Ice build up in the walk in freezer. 2. Condensation from the walk in cooler condenser. 3. Grout throughout the facility.

Repeat; Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed unclean with grease, food debris, and/or mold build up: 1. The walls in the dish area. 2. Floors and walls behind the grill line. 3. Floor drains through out the facility. 4. Door to the walk in cooler. 5. Walk in freezer floor. 6. Chemical storage room floor. 7. Ceiling in the dish area. 8. Ventilation throughout the facility.

Repeat; Ventilation system not maintained. Observed grease build up on the hood vents and fire suppression device.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Mechanical warewashing equipment – hot water sanitization temperatures – The hot water sanitizing warewashing machine was tested and observed below the required 160 F surface sanitizing temperature. Until the unit is repaired (reaches a minimum final rinse temperature of 160 F), cease use and use the three compartment sink for sanitizing.

Time as a public health control – four hour time limit – Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed whipped cream out of refrigeration. Person in charge stated that the whipped cream is left out at room temperature for 4 hours and then discarded. At time of inspection, the whipped cream was not marked with the time it was removed from refrigeration.

Backflow prevention device – design standard – Improper backflow prevention device installed on the service sink. Due to pressure differences, an additional backflow prevention device is required on the mop sink.

Comments:

At time of inspection, observed a general lack of cleanliness in the facility; however, there was improvement in the dishwashing area. Observed mold-like accumulation on the soda nozzles and interior of ice machine. Cease use until washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Observed hood vents with a thick accumulation of grease deposits and the fire suppression system was also covered in grease. A fire inspector will be contacted due to a repeated history of the fire suppression system being completely enveloped in grease.

• ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 5 E. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Multiuse utensils and food contact surfaces – material characteristics – Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. At time of inspection, multiple food products were observed in container that are not tested and approved to be a food contact surface.

Comments:

A reinspection was done due to multiple food products being stored in unsafe containers. The old food containers were replaced with NSF approved food storage containers.

• Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Time/temperature controlled for safety food – cold holding – TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed cold brew coffee being stored at room temperature.

Comments:

At time of reinspection, the cold brew coffee was observed out at room temperature. Discussed with person in charge that cold brew coffee must be refrigerated during and after brewing. During the inspection, the person in charge discarded the cold brew coffee.

The owner of the facility stated that the cold brew coffee will be kept under refrigeration for now on.

• Winans, 1201 Experiment Farm Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Packaged food not properly labeled. Observed blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls, and coffee cakes in the self service area without a label stating the ingredients included. Upon informing the person in charge, the muffins were labeled with their ingredients. The person in charge could not find labels for the cinnamon rolls or coffee cakes, those items were removed from the shelves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed buckets on the clean dish rack that had food debris inside. Upon informing the person in charge, the buckets were placed on the 3 bay sink to be cleaned.

Repeat; Improper use of wiping cloths. Observed a wet cloth in a sanitizer bucket with no sanitizer. Ensure that wet cloths are kept in solution.