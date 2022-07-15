Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 17

• Piqua Manor (2), 1840 W. High St., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Backflow prevention – air gap – At time of inspection, observed 2 bay prep sink with insufficient air gap. Ensure an air gap of 2 to 4 inches (or twice the diameter of the pipe) is created.

Comments:

On-site re-inspection not conducted. Air gap picture sent to inspection.

• Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Facility missing Ohio Department of Health reciprocity form for their food safety certifications. Obtain the ohio certificate.

At time of inspection, extra prep area with ice machine, soda fountain, coffee machine, etc. had a hand sink without proper signage. Ensure sinks used as hand sinks have hand washing signage posted.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed dirty pop nozzle in bar area. After informing bar employee, the nozzle was pulled for cleaning.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed quat sani bucket with a concentration of >500 PPM. After informing PIC, the sani bucket was refilled with sanitizer solution at approximately 200 ppm.

Corrected During Inspection; At time of inspection, observed reduced oxygen packaged fish thawed without puncturing packaging or removing from package prior to thawing. After informing PIC, the fish was voluntarily discarded.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Reach-in unit next to dry stock shelf and hand sink observed to have torn door gaskets on both doors. Replace gaskets. 2. Walk-in cooler unit in kitchen area observed to have a torn door gasket on the left door. Replace door gasket. 3. Freezer next to fryer observed with large amount of ice build up. De-ice freezer and conduct repairs if necessary to prevent ice accumulation.

Repeat; At time of inspection, observed ceiling tiles in ware-washing area to be deteriorated and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Replace ware-washing area ceiling tiles.

At time of inspection, observed ventilation hood with grease build up above stoves, ovens, grills, and frier. After speaking with the PIC, it was noted that the whole hood system is on order to be replaced. Ensure hoods are cleaned adequately or replace hood system prior to next inspection.

Comments:

Walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer in kitchen area floors observed to be loose and have some flex when inspector stepped on them. Consider replacement prior to issues arising from deteriorated flooring.

Basement sewage issue still resolved and not backing up at time of inspection.

• American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

Repeat; Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Critical; At time of inspection, person in charge could not provide an employee illness reporting policy.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Corrected During Inspection; No towels were observed at the hand-washing sink in the bar. Upon informing the person in charge, paper towels were placed by the hand sink.

Hand-washing sign not posted at bar hand washing sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Observed a mold like build up on the ice machine. Upon informing the person in charge, the build up was removed and the machine was sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed pasta salad and potato salad without a date mark in the reach in cooler. Upon informing the person in charge, the salads were marked with the date that they were prepped.

Observed a wiping cloth stored out of solution in the bar. Ensure that wet cloths are stored in solution.

Observed utensils in a drawer that were not organized to ensure only the handles are touched by employees. Ensure all utensils are facing the same direction to prevent contamination.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Gaskets on the reach in cooler were observed in disrepair.

Corrected During Inspection; Observed several wooden spoon that are not approved as a food contact surface in the facility. Upon informing the person in charge that they can not be used, the were discarded.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mops not hung to dry.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Comments:

At time of inspection, the person in charge could not provide required documentation. Copies of the employee illness reporting policy and bodily fluid clean up procedure will be emailed along with this report.

During the inspection, the person in charge cleaned a mold like build up off of the ice machine. It is recommend that the ice machine is deep cleaned to ensure that if there is any unseen build up that it is removed.

• Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Manual and mechanical ware-washing equipment, chemical sanitization (chlorine) – temp., pH, concentration, and hardness – Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration.

Cleaning ventilation systems, nuisance and discharge prohibition – Ventilation system not maintained. Observed grease build up on the hood vents in the grill area.

Comments:

At time of re-inspection, the dish washer was tested and observed with the correct chlorine concentration.

The air conditioning system was observed in disrepair. The manager stated that the parts to repair the air conditioner are on back order and would not arrive for approximately two weeks. A temporary machine that pushes the hot air out of the facility was installed.

The hood vents and fire suppression devices were observed clean and grease build up was removed.