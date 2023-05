TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9 a.m.

The first agenda item is the swearing in of Park Ranger Aaron Bruss. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Rout 41 east of Troy.

For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 937-335-6273.