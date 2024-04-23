Miami County Poultry Royalty crowned

Miami County Poultry royalty was recently crowned, including King Dalton Norman, Queen Daphne Lavey, Prince Cash Wheelock and Princess Lola McCarroll. Also present at Fricker’s in Troy was Poultry Royalty Contest co-founder Cindy Harris, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, and Fricker’s Manager Rachel Wellman. Submitted photo

TROY — Ten Miami County 4-H members gathered on April 13 to compete in the Poultry Royalty Contest.

The event was generously sponsored by Frickers, said a press release on the contest. Each contestant completed a poster related to poultry education. They will be displayed the week of the county fair, Aug. 9-15, 2024, in the poultry barn. An application was filled out ahead of time and in-person interviews were held at Frickers, of Troy.

The panel of judges consisted of the Poultry Royalty Contest co-founder Cindy Harris, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, and Fricker’s Manager Rachel Wellman. The judges got a taste of just how dedicated the county’s poultry showman are. Each contestant was scored on knowledge, application, poster, interview, personality, and attire.

Commissioner Westfall shared special words for each contender,“On behalf of the county commissioners, we congratulate those who participated in this years poultry prince/princess/king/queen competition. Agriculture has always been the foundation of our local culture, and that includes the raising of livestock, such as poultry. It is our hope that this honor will help you develop the necessary leadership skills our community and our county needs. We all wish you the best of luck and believe our future is bright with future leaders like yourself.”

The newly crowned royalty will be out in the community promoting 4-H, Miami County and the poultry industry.