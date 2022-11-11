Miami County real estate transactions

MIAMI COUNTY —

Covington

• Doug Liette and Ed Liette to Kelly Ray Hill and Tonya C. Hill, two lots, $61,000.

• Gerald G. Reynolds and Shirley R. Reynolds to Gerald G. Reynolds and Shirley R. Reynolds, one lot, $0.

• Lyndsey M. Moland and Steven R. Moland to Arlene Evans, two lots, $210,000.

Fletcher

• Douglas Christian and Sondra J. Christian to Douglas Christian and Sondra J. Christian, one lot, $0.

Huber Heights

• NVR, INC to Justin Langdon Whittington and Kalie Marin Whittington, two lots, $286,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights, LLC and DEC Land Co. 1, LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, two lots, $64,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights, LLC and DEC Land Co. 1, LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, two lots, $64,000.

• NVR, INC to Sara Abraha and Habtom Geregher, two lots, $469,500.

Piqua

• Chelsea N. Dotson, F.K.A.; Chelsea N. Wyan and Kyle N. Wyan to Arch City Realty Group, LLC, one lot, $141,000.

• Amber S. Hatcher, F.K.A.; Amber S. Blanton and Chad Hatcher to Matthew Knouff, one lot, $52,000.

• David Middleton and Jill Middleton to Eric Black and Faith Black, one lot, $21,000.

• Wayne Street Rentals, LLC to Georgetta Murphy, one lot, $69,500.

• Constantia Holdings, LLC to Frederick T. Husa, one lot, $145,000.

• Piqua Property Holdings, LLC to Justin Landers, one lot, $145,000.

Tipp City

• BBailey Properties, LLC to 337 Rental, LLC, one lot, $0.

• Philip K. Bashore and Rebecca L. Bashore to Millennium Property Group, one lot, $58,500.

• Benanzer Custom Homes NA, INC to David W. Grim and Kelly L. Grim, one lot, $464,900.

Troy

• Suzanne Kresse to Edward A. Miller and Katie R. Miller, one lot, $410,000.

• James Kaster and Judith Kaster to Solutions Real Estate Investments, INC, one lot, $0.

• Jannilyss Oquendo Rivera and Juan Lamboy Rivera to Lochana Ahire and Kiran Prakash Pagar, one lot, $415,000.

• Edward Bruggeman to Charlene Bruggeman, one lot, $0.

• Charlene Bruggeman to Jefferson W. Schaffner, Co-Trustee, Rachel A. Schaffner, Co-Trustee, and Schaffner Family Trust, one lot, $248,500.

• Phyllis J. Littlejohn to Roger Fleckenstein and Teresa R. Fleckenstein, two lots, $125,000.

• Hohammad Sohel Rana and Sarmin Yeasmin to Bethany A. Suhr and Jacob D. Suhr, one lot, $417,000.

• Troy Land Development, INC to NVR, INC, one lot, $70,900.

• SHS Investment Company to DMN Investments, LLC, one lot, $850,000.

Bethel Township

• Christopher Frederick, Guardian, Stephen M. Roberts, and Guardianship of Stephen M. Roberts to Elizabeth G. Brannan and Steven C. Brannan, 1.336 acres, $30,000.

Brown Township

• Donn K. McCoy and Kathryn F. McCoy, A.K.A.; Kathy L. McCoy to Donn K. McCoy and Kathryn F. McCoy, 82.442 acres, $0.

Monroe Township

• Jennifer A. Kindt to Thomas E. Bridenbaugh and Jennifer A. Kindt, 2.795 acres, $0.

• Talismanic Properties, LLC to NVR, INC, one lot, $67,000.

• Jackie S. Dancer and Katherine Lauren Dancer to Alek D. Klopf, one lot, $315,000.

Newberry Township

• Estate of Gregory A. Koerber to Rosebud Sanders, 2.285 acres, one lot, $0.

• Nathan A. Sargent and Sherri L. Sargent to Heather Redinbo and Nickolas George Redinbo, 2.31 acres, $192,000.

Union Township

• Schaeffer 1849, LLC to Karen E. Hainline and Kip C. Hainline, 21.549 acres and two lots, $649,500.

• Nicholas G. Swabb to Jami L. Swabb, one lot, $0.