Miami County Retired Teachers Association to host informative trash program

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will meet Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the First Place Christian Center in Troy.

Brad Petry, the solid waste district coordinator for Miami County, will present a program called “What Happens to Your Trash” and will provide useful information about what to recycle and what do to with the rest of your trash.

The Miami County Solid Waste District has programs for recycling and waste reduction for Miami County residents, businesses and schools. Their website includes lesson plans and activities for schools.

Food will be provided by The Spot Restaurant of Sidney.

The Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about the important issues at the state and local levels and provides community service opportunities and fellowship. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 937-335-4501.

Future MCRTA meetings will be held on Oct. 17 at 11:45 a.m. and Dec. 12 at 11:45 a.m. at Troy Church of the Nazarene.