Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:00 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 5000 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

-8:31 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 48 and Calumet Road in union Township. Suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

-6:28 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Chase Bank on West Main Street. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana.

-9:23 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Johnson Road in Newton Township.

SATURDAY

-8:20 p.m.: obstructing official business. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Market Street and Arthur Road in Troy. The driver was warned for a traffic infraction; A female passenger was arrested on a Shelby County warrant and charged with obstructing official business.

-5:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6000 block of state Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-3:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9000 block of Pearson Road in Union Township.

-7:57 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford.

-12:38 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South County Road 25A and Swailes Road in Troy. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

FRIDAY

-12:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Valleyview Drive in Troy.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.