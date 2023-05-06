Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:45p.m.: obstructing official business. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Garbry’s Big Woods Reserve on Casstown-Sidney Road in Brown Township. A male subject was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, and charged with obstructing official business.

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 3000 block of Lilac Lane in Monroe Township.

-3:37 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-1:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of Barbara Drive in Tipp City.

-1:21 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 7000 block of Jay Road in Union Township.

-10:45 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Piqua-Clayton Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.