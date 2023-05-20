Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:45 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury near the Farrington Interchange in Washington Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

THURSDAY

-8:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Laura.

-5:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Troy-Sidney Road.

-12:52 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 2700 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:04 p.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury in the 3000 block of state Route 589 in Lost Creek Township. The at-fault driver was charged with DUI.

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Big Mike’s BP on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. A male subject entered the store with a mask on and took a donation jar. The subject was pursued by staff but fled in a black vehicle.

-4:24 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central JDC on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A juvenile inmate will be charged with assault.

-12:50 p.m.: forgery/counterfeiting. Deputies responded to a report of forgery/counterfeiting at the Miami County Safety Building on West Main Street. Counterfeit bills were found on a male subject who was being arrested for a probation violation.

-9:48 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of North state Route 48 in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.