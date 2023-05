Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:32 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6000 block of US Route 40 in Brandt. A male subject was charged with menacing.

-2:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Essex Drive in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.