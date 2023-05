Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:01 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Shell on West Main Street in Troy. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana.

TUESDAY

-4:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Pemberton Road in Union Township.

