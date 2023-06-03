Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main street in Pleasant Hill.

-4:45 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 6000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township. A vehicle’s driver side window was shattered.

-4:33 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-4:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

-2:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft near the intersection of the bike path and South state Route 202 in Staunton Township. A truck was broken into and property was reported stolen.

-1:27 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9000 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

-2:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Milcon Concrete on South County Road 25A in Concord Township. An employee reported damage to a piece of heavy equipment.

-7:59 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

