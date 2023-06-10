Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:08 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of East US Route 36 and Burr Oak- New Hope Road in Brown Township. It was found a rock was thrown at the windshield of a semi.

-7:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

-3:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9000 block of Pearson Road A check was reportedly tampered with and funds deposited into an unknown account.

-2:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of Casstown-Clark Road and Weddle Road in Elizabeth Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.