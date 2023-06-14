Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:53 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 3000 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

-8:17 p.m.: forgery. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of West state Route 571 in union Township. A check sent through the USPS was intercepted before its destination. The check was then re-written for mobile deposit in the amount of $3,934 by an unknown subject.

-4:30 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Statler Avenue in Piqua. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road in Tipp City.

-2:52 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of South state Route 202 and East state Route 41 in Staunton Township.

-12:50 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of Klinger Road in Covington. The reporting party advised an unknown subject claiming to be with Norton Lifelock had taken control of their computer and withdrawn $299 from a checking account.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.