Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on southbound US Interstate 75 in Concord Township. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana.

-4:52 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 5000 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township. It was determined a male subject at the residence had struck a female with a metal object.

-11:52 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2100 block of North County Road 25A in Concord Township. An unknown person filed for unemployment using the reporting party’s name and identification.

-9:08 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 5000 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township. A male subject was charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.