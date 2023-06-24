Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 5000 block of South state Route 721 in Potsdam.

-8:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of West Evanston Road in Monroe Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Manier Avenue in Piqua.

-10:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7000 block of West state Route 55 in Union Township.

-9:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7000 block of Franklin street in Conover.

-7:15 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a past assault in the 6000 block of US Route 40 in Brandt. A male subject was charged with a felony drug warrant, domestic violence, violating a protection order, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

-7:00 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an inmate biting a corrections officer at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. The inmate was charged with assault on a corrections officer.

-5:25 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another inmate at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. A male inmate was charged with assault.

-3:18 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Greentech on Fenner Road in Troy. A business check was reportedly stolen and cashed fraudulently.

-3:14 p.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a prisoner escape at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. An inmate failed to return to custody after a medical furlough.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.