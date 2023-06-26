Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-11:12 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in Bradford. A male subject was charged with possessing weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.

-8:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at A and R Reck MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-7:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Fenner Road and South state Route 48 in Newton Township.

-2:02 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of North County Road 25A in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.