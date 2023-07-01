Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:14 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-3:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Vine Street in Bradford.

-2:44 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 5000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Charleston Falls Preserve on Ross Road in Bethel Township. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle.

WEDNESDAY

-6:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

-3:55 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of state Route 589 and Troy-Urbana Road in Lost Creek Township. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana.

-3:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Monument Street in Pleasant Hill. Medication was reported stolen from the post office.

-1:36 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5000 block of East state Route 55 in Lost Creek Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.