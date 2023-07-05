Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:16 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Moody Avenue in Bradford.

SUNDAY

-8:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 3100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-6:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Lytle Road in Concord Township.

-4:13 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 3200 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-1:21 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 1100 block of Washington Road in Troy.

SATURDAY

-6:39 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of East Church Street in Bradford.

-5:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Washington Street in Casstown.

-5:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Burton’s used Cars on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-10:49 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Boone Drive in Concord Township.

-9:17 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3000 block of Stillwell Road in Concord Township. A subject reported that someone had used their identity to open an account with an electric company in another state.

FRIDAY

-8:15 p.m. disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 10000 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.

-4:25 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Job and Family Services on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-9:40 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East state Route 571 and Pisgah Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-8:12 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of McKaig Road in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.