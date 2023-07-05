Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-6:16 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Moody Avenue in Bradford.
SUNDAY
-8:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 3100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.
-6:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Lytle Road in Concord Township.
-4:13 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 3200 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.
-1:21 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 1100 block of Washington Road in Troy.
SATURDAY
-6:39 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of East Church Street in Bradford.
-5:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Washington Street in Casstown.
-5:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.
-2:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Burton’s used Cars on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.
-10:49 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Boone Drive in Concord Township.
-9:17 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3000 block of Stillwell Road in Concord Township. A subject reported that someone had used their identity to open an account with an electric company in another state.
FRIDAY
-8:15 p.m. disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 10000 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.
-4:25 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Job and Family Services on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.
-9:40 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East state Route 571 and Pisgah Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
-8:12 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of McKaig Road in Concord Township.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.