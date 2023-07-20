Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of West Springbrook Lane in Spring Creek Township.

-6:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1600 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4800 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Kessler.

-11:36 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1600 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township. Money was reported stolen from the victim’s bank account.

-9:24 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of East US Route 36 in Alcony.

-8:55 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 1800 block of East US Route 36 in Piqua.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.