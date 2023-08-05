Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:47 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4000 block of West Charleston Road in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft int the 1300 block of Lytle Road in Concord Township.

-3:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Fox Run in Concord Township.

-3:01 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the Covenant Church on Kessler-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

-2:58 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 200 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township. A worker on a concrete job reported another worker hit them in the head with a concrete brush.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.