Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:31 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3100 block of Gardenia Drive in Monroe Township.

THURSDAY

-8:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Money was reported missing from the Miami County Agricultural Society.

-2:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Ed’s HVAC Plumbing and Electric on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:52 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Vault on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-1:55 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7000 block of Perry Road in Newberry Township.

-9:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2200 block of Pleasant View Drive in Concord Township. A check was reported stolen from a mailbox and cashed by an unauthorized individual.

-7:37 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of East Church Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.