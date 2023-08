Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:08 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury at the intersection of Stanfield Road and Washington Road in Concord Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

TUESDAY

-11:49 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4500 block of Orbison Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.