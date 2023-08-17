Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6500 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

-2:30 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 3800 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

-2:21 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-10:48 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 3800 block of West state Route 571 in Monroe Township.

-8:04 a.m.: driving without consent. Deputies responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 5500 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

-1:08 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury at the intersection of Stanfield Road and Washington Road in Concord Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

TUESDAY

-11:49 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4500 block of Orbison Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.