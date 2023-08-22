Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Main street in Potsdam.

-9:56 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of East High Street in Pleasant Hill.

-4:29 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at the Vault on north County Road 25A in Concord Township. The vehicle was later located in the Tipp City area and recovered. A male subject was charged with felony theft.

-4:27 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5500 block of Provemont Court in Monroe Township.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Virginia Drive in Monroe Township.

-10:29 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 8200 block of South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-9:35 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a running vehicle at Upper Valley Medical Center on North County Road 25A. The driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.