Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Gerry’s Auto Sales and Service on South County Road 25A in Concord Township. A car dolly was reported stolen.

-8:22 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. The driver was cited for a speed violation in a school zone. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.