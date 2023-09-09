Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:05 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing near the intersection of Ross Road and South state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

-7:23 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of reckless operation combined with a disturbance at Pittsenbarger Park on South Street in Piqua. A male subject was charged with DUI.

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9600 block of Duncan Road in Spring Creek Township.

-12:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4300 block of Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.

-11:47 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Walnut Ridge Drive in Concord Township.

-11:23 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6500 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

-7:44 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of North Long Street in Pleasant Hill.

WEDNESDAY

-8:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Lehman Road in Elizabeth Township.

-6:41 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary and arson in the 5500 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-5:03 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of Lafayette Street in Casstown.

-11:04 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8900 US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Sunshine MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-4:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.