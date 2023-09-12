Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:20 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3300 block of state Route 589 in Lost Creek Township.

-1:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of West Monroe-Concord Road in Monroe Township.

-10:33 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Brookwood Drive.

SUNDAY

-1:21 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 8800 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Union Township.

-9:55 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Evanston Road in Monroe Township.

-3:07 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of Sullivan Road and Ross Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

FRIDAY

-7:20 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 2600 block of Troy-Urbana Road in Staunton Township.

-8:57 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 9500 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.