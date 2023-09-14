Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-4:49 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 5800 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-1:34 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 4800 block of US Route 36 in Washington Township.

-11:26 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Spruce Street in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:13 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Apple Farm Service in Versailles Road in Newberry Township.

-1:56 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 4200 block of US Route 40 in Tipp City.

-8:03 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7300 block of US Route 40 in Tipp City.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.