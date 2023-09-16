Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Menards on Weller Drive in Tipp City.

-7:47 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of Swailes Road and Northbridge Trail in Troy.

WEDNESDAY

-10:13 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Apple Farm Service in Versailles Road in Newberry Township.

-1:56 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 4200 block of US Route 40 in Tipp City.

-8:03 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7300 block of US Route 40 in Tipp City.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.