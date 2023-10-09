Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-7:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the block of East Cross Street in Potsdam.

-12:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-11:08p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8300 block of Piqua-Lockington Road in Rossville.

-8:49 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of f fraud in the 9500 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

–

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.