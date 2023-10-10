Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of East Main street in Bradford.

-3:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6900 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Huber Heights.

-10:34 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy.

-8:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7900 block of Cliffwood Drive in Monroe Township.

SATURDAY

-7:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the block of East Cross Street in Potsdam.

-12:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-11:08p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8300 block of Piqua-Lockington Road in Rossville.

-8:49 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of f fraud in the 9500 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.