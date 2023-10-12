Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-5:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Bethel Bees Baseball Field on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-5:32 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of East Evanston Road and Tipp-Canal Road in Monroe Township.

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 5700 block of West US Route 36 in Washington Township.

-2:45 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.