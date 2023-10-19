Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-9:58 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-9:01 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of North Miami Street in Bradford. A female subject reported an assault during the Bradford Pumpkin Show.

TUESDAY

-8:01 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7700 block of Marlin Road in Newton Township.

-7:07 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 4200 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.