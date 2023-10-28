Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:23 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 6500 block of Newberry-Washington Road in Newberry Township. The driver was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THURSDAY

-11:51 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Market Street and the Interstate 75 overpass in Troy. A crystallized substance was located on the driver floorboard and in the back seat of the vehicle; several syringes containing a liquid substance were also located in the back seat, along with used syringes and drug paraphernalia.

-1:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7900 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

-4:03 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura.

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Piqua-Clayton Road and Crescent Drive in Newberry Township. Drugs were located; this case is waiting for lab results.

-6:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Dollar General on South Miami Street in Bradford.

-9:46 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2200 block of Rockingham Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.