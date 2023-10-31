Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:48 p.m.; fraud. Deputies responded to a report o fraud in the 100 block of Grace Street in Pleasant Hill.

-3:16 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

-11:23 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 6900 block of East state Route 571 in Bethel Township.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Covington-Gettysburg Road in Newberry Township.

-8:29 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Erwin Chrysler on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

SUNDAY

-7:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. A large amount of cash was reported missing from a wallet that was placed in an unlocked locker.

-6:47 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9900 block of West Haskett Lane in Bethel Township. A trailer was reported stolen.

SATURDAY

-3:09 am: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunshine MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-12:14 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1400 block of Shoop Road in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.