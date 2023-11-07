Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:12 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 4200 block of Crane Road in Monroe Township.

-11:36 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 8400 block of Piqua-Lockington Road in Rossville.

-11:11 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-12:52 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury at Boomerang on North Dixie Drive in Rossville. The driver was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-5:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 6400 block of Agenbroad Road in Bethel Township.

-3:02 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3500 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-10:07 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report o fa disturbance/fight in the 5800 block of Kairns Road in Union Township.

FRIDAY

-1:49 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6200 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-12:11 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8900 block of Lauver Road in Newton Township.

-9:57 a.m.: littering/dumping. Deputies responded to a report of littering/dumping at Casstown-Fletcher Cemetery on Casstown-Fletcher Road in Brown Township. An unknown subject had been disposing of their trash on the cemetery’s property.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.