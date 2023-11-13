Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-6:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1600 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

-5:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Dollar general on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-4:37 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar general on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-12:15 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Farrington Road and North County Road 25A in Washington Township. The driver was charged with DUI, failure to control and operating a motor vehicle with no driver’s license.

SATURDAY

-5:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2600 block of Tipp-Elizabeth Road in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-9:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-2:53 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.