Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:09 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South State route 201 and Studebaker Road in Bethel Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

THURSDAY

-7:28 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7600 block of Kessler-Frederick Road in Frederick. A vehicle was reported stolen.

WEDNESDAY

-11:58 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Action Tire and Auto Center on Washington Road in Concord Township.

