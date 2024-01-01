Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:48 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 10000 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: resisting arrest. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East State route 55 and Casstown-Sidney Road in Lost Creek Township for a speed violation. A parent of the juvenile driver arrived on scene and was subsequently charged with obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.