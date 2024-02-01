Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3100 block of North Springcreek-Stringtown Road in Staunton Township.

MONDAY

-3:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of McMaken Road and West US Route 36 in Newberry Township.

-1:45 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2800 block of Hickory Wood Drive.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Palstar on Looney Road in Spring Creek Township.

-1:04 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7700 block of South Range Line Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.