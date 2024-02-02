Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-6:57 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2500 block of LeFevre Road in Staunton Township.

THURSDAY

-7:48 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of East State route 571 and Pisgah Road in Bethel Township.

-3:47 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 10000 block of Burr Oak-New Hope Road in Brown Township.

-12:04 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of South Children’s Home Road in Elizabeth Township.

-7:17 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-1:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3100 block of North Springcreek-Stringtown Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.