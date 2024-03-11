Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-12:59 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Miami County Communication Center on Marybill Drive in Troy. An unknown individual was calling citizens posing as an employee for the communications center.
-12:13 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue in Bradford.
FRIDAY
-4:28 assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.
-7:57 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7500 block of North Church street in Brown Township.
