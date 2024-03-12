Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:09 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Market Street and Archer Drive in Troy due to expired registration. The plates were found to be altered and suspected methamphetamine was located.

MONDAY

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Johnson Road in Newton Township.

SATURDAY

-12:59 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Miami County Communication Center on Marybill Drive in Troy. An unknown individual was calling citizens posing as an employee for the communications center.

-12:13 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue in Bradford.

FRIDAY

-4:28 assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-7:57 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7500 block of North Church street in Brown Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.