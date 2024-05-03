Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:07 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at Jay Road and Fredrick Garland Road in Union Township.

-3:34 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West Monroe Concord Road and Kessler Fredrick Road in Union Township.

-2:35 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at State Route 721 and Children’s Home Bradford Road.

-2:05 p.m.: drug offense. Deputies responded to a drug complaint on the South State Route 202 Bike Path in Staunton Township. Drugs and paraphernalia were discovered and seized.

-1:42 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage and disorderly conduct at the 1800 block of Conwood Drive in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: fraud. Deputies received a fraud report in the 3000 block of Redbud Drive in Monroe Township.

-2:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies removed someone in the 4000 block of Worley Road in Monroe Township.

-12:21 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West state Route 41 and Sugar Grove Road in Concord Township.

-8:33 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies removed someone in the 2000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road East in Tipp City.

-2:42 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4100 block of East State Route 41 in Elizabeth Township.

TUESDAY

-5:32 p.m.: hit-and-run. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 9400 block of Hetzler Road in Springcreek Township.

-12:51 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at U.S. Route 40 and State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-10:01 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 7000 block of Bethel Township.

-9:22 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the Bradford Y Yard Park.

-5:15 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7600 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

MONDAY

-3:00 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Road and Kessler Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-12:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage to vehicles at the 3400 block of Stauffer Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.