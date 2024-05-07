Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft of a dump trailer at the 5500 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of credit card theft at the 900 block of Hickory Hollow Road in Elizabeth Township.

-1:33 a.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Addison Pike in Casstown and arrested the driver for multiple offenses including felony assault and vandalism.

SUNDAY

-6:29 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the 4200 block of Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-12:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at KO Storage in Bethel Township.

SATURDAY

-3:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 2100 block of State Route 55 in Staunton Township.

FRIDAY

-11:24 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Simpson’s Competition Auto Shop in Laura.

-10:55 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Palmer Road and U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-6:23 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at East U.S Route 36 and North Lostcreek-Shelby Road in Brown Township.

-11:54 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7600 block of South County Road 25A in Ginghamsburg.

-10:49 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the 5400 block of Rudy Road. The report was transferred to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.