Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 5700 block of State Rt. 55 in Union Township.

-11:08 a.m.: warrant. Deputies responded to a warrant for alleged drug trafficking at the 1000 block of Manchester Drive in Tipp City.

-8:38 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a complaint of a male trespassing acting disorderly at the 7800 block of Versailles Road in Covington.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.