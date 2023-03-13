Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-4:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Oakwood Avenue in Bradford.

-1:43 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8500 block of McMaken Road in Newberry Township.

-1:13 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6700 block of Church Court in Bethel Township. A male subject will be charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint. A female subject was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1900 block of Conwood Drive in Concord Township.

-10:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Eldean Road in Concord Township.

-12:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7300 block of Winding Way in Monroe Township.

-8:39 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 3900 block of Troy-Sidney Road.

-8:32 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of credit card fraud in the 100 block of Pearl Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.