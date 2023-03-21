Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of LeFevre Road.

-8:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-7:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. A subject reported their sand rail was stolen while parked at the school.

-3:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Carousel Drive in Concord Township. License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Miami Valley Cowboys of Piqua on North Spiker Road in Washington Township.

-2:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Coach Drive in Monroe Township. House items were reported stolen.

-1:03 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Kroger on West Market Street. A pursuit was initiated and terminated on southbound Interstate 75 at the Miami/Montgomery County line.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.